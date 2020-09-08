REVEALED: Three Kildare names on latest Revenue Settlement list for under-declaration of tax

Two Kildare individuals and one company made settlements with the Revenue Commissioners in the three months between April and June last due to the underpayment of taxes. The three were pursued as a result of Revenue audits.

James Corrigan, a farmer of Abbeyawn, Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen, paid a total settlement of €87,332.69, which included penalties and interest, for the underdeclaration of income tax to the tune of €50,028.32.

Nuala Cribbin, a landlord with an address at 3 Eyrefield Lawns, Athgarvan, paid a settlement of €174,791, including interest and penalties. The case concerned the under-declaration of Capital Gains Tax and Income Tax of €85,269.

Clothing retailer Fashionheads Limited, with an address at Cedar Lodge, Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, settled for €121,261.56 for the under-declaration of VAT. The settlement included interest and penalties and a tax amount of €78,827.

Some 25 settlements were made nationally in the three month period, with a total settlement amount of €8,491,348.