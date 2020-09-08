Two Clane students get maximum Leaving Cert points

Two students at the Scoil Mhuire secondary school in Clane got the maximum points in the Leaving Cert – as students received their results online rather than the traditional visit to school to collect their envelopes.

Ellen Fitzpatrick and Luke Hodgkiss were the students who did as well as they possibly could. They were welcomed back to school today and met some of their teachers.

Ellen plans to study engineering at Trinity College Dublin and Luke is going the route of theoretical physics, also in TCD.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our students despite the very difficult year they have had,” said principal Padraig Nolan.