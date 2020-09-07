€1,500 worth of equipment robbed from vehicles in Kill
Crime
Naas garda station
A quantity of equipment was stolen from two vans parked overnight in Kill.
Both incidents occurred on August 25-26.
Three Hilti drills along with batteries and a battery charger were stolen from a Renault Master van which was parked at Newtown Manor between 11pm on August 25 and 8.30am on August 26.
The equipment is valued at €1,200.
Another van was broken into between 11.20pm and 8am.
This vehicle, a while coloured Renault Trafic van, had two holes drilled into the door before the lock was removed. It was also parked at Newtown Manor.
A black and orange coloured DeWalt drill with three batteries was stolen from this vehicle and had a value of €300.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on