LATEST: Nine new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

There have been no new deaths from coronavirus reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, but nine new cases of the virus have been reported in County Kildare today. The HPSC has also been confirmed of 138 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide.

Of the cases notified today; 59 are men / 79 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 23 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of the cases, 68 are in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.