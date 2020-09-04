Sex offender changed name, Naas District Court hears

A man convicted in the United Kingdom under the Sexual Offences Act changed his name by deed poll, it was claimed at Naas District Court on September 3.

Sgt Brian Jacob also told the court that the defendant did not inform the gardaí of his current address, which is a breach of the legislation.

Read more County Kildare news

The man was prosecuted for failing to notify the authorities of a change of address in July 6.

The case was adjourned until October 6 by Judge Desmond Zaidan and the defendant was remanded in custody.