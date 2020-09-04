Knuckle duster allegedly used in assault

A knuckle duster was allegedly used during an assault, it was claimed at Naas District Court on yesterday.

Rachel Conroy, 22, whose address was given as Glenfield, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, faces an allegation of assault at Clownings, Newbridge, on October 26.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the injured party’s alleged injuries were a broken nose, a deviated septum and a partially lifted finger nail.

He said the injured party “arrived in the middle of a row.”

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant is protesting her innocence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the defendant, 22, is innocent until proven otherwise. He adjourned the case until October 6.