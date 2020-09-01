There are no patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital today

There are no patients on trolleys in Naas General Hospital today.

There are no patients on trolleys at two other hospitals in the eastern region today - Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Elsewhere, there are 18 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital and eight at St James's Hospital with four and three at the Mater and St. Vincent's.

Portlaoise Hospital has five patients on trolleys and there are none on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.