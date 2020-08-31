Kildare lockdown expected to be lifted later today

A decison on whether to ease the lockdown on County Kildare is expected to be made today - and sources indicate that it will be good news for the Lilywhite county, with restrictions expected to be eased. A formal announcement is due early this evening.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this afternoon to consider whether or not the county can be released from the restrictions imposed three and a half weeks ago. Their advice will go to cabinet members for a final decision.

Travel outside County Kildare is still prohibited for residents, while pubs and restaurants cannot offer sit-down service. Many Kildare people have been forced to cancel staycations and trips within Ireland since the first raft of restrictions were announced on August 7, due to a spike of Covid-19 infections in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Laois and Offaly were released from these restrictions on August 21 due to the falling number of new cases in the county - but they were not lifted in Kildare.

Cases of Covid-19 in Kildare have fallen within the last week.