Naas man charged with crime cash laundering before Special Criminal Court today

A man and woman charged with 50 offences relating to laundering crime cash have been served with the Book of Evidence at the Special Criminal Court today, Monday, August 31.

Jonathan Harding (48) of Kerdiff Avenue, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with 30 offences of converting, transferring or handling property, to wit money, between 1 January, 2012, and 31 December 2016, at EBS, Bank of Ireland and AIB accounts, the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The charges come under the Criminal Justice Act 2010 (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing).

Under Section 7 of the Act, 'a person commits an offence if the person engages in acts in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing the property'.

Co-accused, Carol Davis, (45) of Clonmacnoise Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, is accused of 20 offences also under Section 7 of the Act between 1 January, 2012, and 31 December, 2016, relating to accounts held in her own name also at EBS, AIB and Bank of Ireland.

Mr Harding was remanded in custody by presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt to October 5, 2020, for arraignment. Ms Davis was remanded on continuing bail to appear on the same date, also for arraignment.