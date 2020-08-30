LATEST: Drop in Covid-19 cases reported in Kildare

There has been a further drop in cases of Covid-19 reported in County Kildare, according to this evening's statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

42 new cases were confirmed nationally today. Of those cases, 20 are men and 22 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; 15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; six cases have been identified as community transmission.

24 of the cases are in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo. NPHET has not provided a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in those seven counties - but they are likely to be just a couple of cases each. Yesterday, 20 cases were reported in County Kildare.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.