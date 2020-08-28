Winning Streak WON'T return to RTÉ TV screens this autumn due to Covid-19 restrictions

Winning Streak will not be returning this Autumn due to ongoing restrictions related to Covid-19, The National Lottery and RTÉ have announced.

A joint statement this afternoon read:

"Both National Lottery and RTÉ are disappointed to postpone the show but, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19, producing the programme while managing social distancing in studio, we feel, provides too much risk to players, their families (who travel from all over the country to support the player) and the staff of RTÉ, National Lottery and KPMG, who are the independent observers for the game show.

"On the last Winning Streak show, March 7th, five players were drawn to appear on the next episode, which would have aired on March 21st. Before this could happen, the government restrictions in movement due to Covid-19 were introduced and unfortunately this resulted in the postponement of the March 21st show. The players were contacted and advised of the situation together with our intention to reschedule for a later date.

"Additionally, in March we announced that any player who still had a three-star entry should continue to send those into the National Lottery until the 10th August in line with game rules and they would be included in a catch all draw at a later date.

Two game shows will now take place, one for those drawn in the catch-all draw and one for those drawn for the postponed show of March 21st. Each player will get the opportunity to play the full suite of Winning Streak games with the same prizes on offer, whilst at all times ensuring all social distancing and health and safety guidelines are followed.

"This event will not be broadcast on RTÉ television. Attendance will be in strict adherence to Government guidelines and will include players, the requisite National Lottery and KPMG personnel. The date for the event will be decided in the coming weeks in line with the most up-to-date guidance on public health measures. We will contact players directly in the coming weeks with the details of the event."

Winning Streak scratch cards, which were due to go on sale in August, will not go on sale until further notice.