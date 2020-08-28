Man convicted of sexual assault failed to give Naas address

A man obliged to inform gardaí where he was living because of a sexual assault conviction did not do so and was found living in Naas.

The man was found to be living at a temporary address in the town, Naas District Court was told on July 22 by Sgt Jim Kelly.

The man was prosecuted for failing to notify the gardaí of a change of address on May 25 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the allegation was that he had assaulted a vulnerable 65 year old. He added the man had been released from prison, having served an 18 months term, last year.

After that Sgt Kelly said, the man stayed in a hostel and was asked to leave.

He stayed at an address in Naas from mid-March.

Sgt Kelly said the man had failed to notify the gardai of his movements so that he could be monitored.

He added the defendant’s movements and contacts with other people needed to be monitored to help prevent the possibility of a repeat office.

The man further failed to provide a good reason for his failure to do so.

The case was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan to November 4.