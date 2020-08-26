Have your say on DART extension to Maynooth and Celbridge

The extension of the DART train service to County Kildare moved a step closer with the start on the public consultation process.

The plan is to bring the service to Maynooth/M3 Parkway (on the Sligo Line) and to Hazelhatch & Celbridge (on the Kildare Line).

It will treble capacity of the rail system from Maynooth/M3 Parkway to Dublin city centre, and see the DART extended to both lines.

The project comes with the construction of a new DART depot facility west of Maynooth station, to maintain the new DART fleet.

According to Irish Rail the end result will be a sustainable, electrified, reliable, frequent rail service significantly increasing capacity on all the rail corridors serving the greater Dublin area (GDA), through investment in infrastructure and a fleet of new trains.

It’s predicted to lead to a full metropolitan DART network with all lines linked and connected, and frequency and capacity of services significantly enhanced.

The existing railway infrastructure will be upgraded and reconfigured in the city centre; six level crossings will be eliminated, bridges will be built and signalling and communications upgraded.

The project will be climate friendly, will allow more people to make sustainable travel choices and will contribute to a reduction in emissions within Dublin while providing a reliable alternative to private cars.

It will also respond to network constraints and increases in demand by utilising existing infrastructure and developing additional interchanges with other public transport modes.

IrishRail notes that the population in Dublin and the surrounding areas is growing rapidly “and the city is heavily choked with traffic”

So Investment is needed in public transport to sustain economic and population growth around the GDA.

The project will enhance regional heavy rail access to and from the city centre supported by increased frequencies, especially during peak hours.

Hugh Creegan, deputy chief executive of the National Transport Authority said the process of evaluating tenders for the purchase of up to 600 new battery electric multiple unit DART carriages is now under way.

The first phase of public consultation is designed to present the emerging preferred option for the route to the west.

The public is being encouraged to review the full details at www.irishrail.ie/DARTMaynooth or contact the project team via phone or email.

The feedback will assist in further progressing the design process prior to another public consultation later this year, with the railway order (planning application) process due to take place mid-2021. Construction is expected to commence in early 2022 with completion expected in late 2024.

While most of the work will take place within the railway boundary, closure of level crossings will see some construction elements for alternative accesses outside the rail alignment.