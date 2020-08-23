EU Commissioner Phil Hogan DID travel back to Kildare before controversial golf dinner; stopped by gardaí using mobile phone

Eu Commissioner Phil Hogan travelled back through locked-down Kildare while on his way to the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last week, it was reported this evening.

Mr Hogan had spent time quarantining in his property at the K Club in Straffan on his return from Brussels. However, he said that he had left the county two days before tighter lockdown restrictions were reimposed, on August 7, to attend a medical appointment in Dublin. He then went stay with family in County Kilkenny.

However, it was reported this evening that Mr Hogan was stopped by gardaí for using his mobile phone while driving in Kildare on August 17. Mr Hogan was on his way to the golf event in Galway, but had detoured to his Kildare residence to pick up "personal belongings and essential documents", his spokesperson said.

The documents related to EU-US trade negotiations which "continued while the Commissioner was in Galway", the spokesperson said.

The lockdown restrictions include an exemption from the travel ban for work-connected travel.

Earlier today, Mr Hogan apologised for attending the dinner, but his spokesperson indicated he would not be resigning.