LATEST: 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare
Sunday, August 23, 2020
Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 61 nationwide.There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 27,969 confirmed cases.
Of today's cases, 67% are under 45 years of age, 23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.
Some 39 in Dublin, 13 are in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering. But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”
