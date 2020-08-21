Kildare meat factory clusters now largely 'under control' - CMO

The acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Flynn has indicated that Covid-19 clusters in meat processing plants in Kildare and Offaly, which largely sparked the tri-county lockdown a fortnight ago, have been largely brought 'under control'.

Dr Flynn was speaking at this evening's post-Cabinet press conference at which it was confirmed that the lockdown would be extended for a further two weeks in Kildare. Restrictions in Laois and Offaly have been lifted with immediate effect.

He said that he had no specific detail on the number or results of tests carried out in the plants, or in the direct provision centres where clusters had also formed, but would provide that information at a further briefing. Dr Glynn also said that 'a number of other workplaces' in Kildare had been tested for Covid-19, and this had fed into NPHET's decision to advise that the lockdown continue in Kildare.

He said that there was still a number of cases as a result of the clusters, but they have largely been brought under control. However, the virus has spread from the workers to their households, and the aim is to stop the virus there.