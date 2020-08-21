Kildare likely to remain in lockdown as restrictions on Laois and Offaly set to be lifted

The Cabinet is expected to announce later today that will Kildare remain under the lockdown restrictions imposed two weeks ago, while these are eased in Laois and Offaly.

Additional restrictions were introduced in the three counties after a spike in cases. However, while new incidences of Covid-19 have eased off in Laois and Offaly over the last fortnight, cases remain high in County Kildare.

Of the 1,311 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland over the past fortnight, 33% or 435 cases were in County Kildare.

The National Health Public Emergency Team are understood to have recommended to Cabinet last night that the restrictions be eased in Laois and Offaly, but remain in place in Kildare for a further fortnight. The Cabinet is considering their advice today.

Under these restrictions, Kildare people will be asked to travel only within the county boundaries, with exceptions for work, if they cannot work from home; medical appointments; vital - not social - family reasons; for farming reasons or to return home to or from the county.

Cafes and bars can offer only take-away food and drink, deliveries or socially distanced outdoor dining.

Sports and social venues such as betting shops, gyms, museums and swimming pools are closed. No sporting events or matches can take place, but outdoor training is permitted.

Visits to hospitals, nursing homes, long-term residential care facilities and prisons are suspended, except for compassionate reasons. Masses and other religious services have been cancelled.