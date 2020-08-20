Deaths in Co Kildare - August 20, 2020

Stephen Flood, O` Neill Park, Maynooth

August 17. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Harry and Margaret, brother Declan, sisters Elaine and Carol, brother in-law Rowan, nieces Alannah and Aisling, nephews Aaron and Theo, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place.Stephen's family wish to express their great appreciation to everybody for their support and kind words at this difficult time but ask that people respect the family's wishes for the house to be private. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Peter Mc Verry Trust on www.pmvtrust.ie. Funeral can be viewed by those who wish on www.maynoothparish.org at 11am on Saturday 22nd August.

Robert George Hanbidge, Imaal House, Drehid, Carbury

August 19. After an illness bravely borne in the excellent care of all the staff at Naas Hospital. Father of the late Bobby and Jack. Sadly missed by his loving wife and life-long friend Annie, his loving children; Heather, Adam, Claire and Georgina, sisters Mai Swindell and Ina Lillis, grandchildren; Cian, Kyle, Oisin, Danielle, Rebecca, Leanne, Bobby and Finn, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Due to the current Government guidelines, a Family Funeral will take place on Friday at 3pm in Carbury Parish Church, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' at RIP.ie

Clair Malone (née O'Brien), Tullow, Carlow / Maynooth

August 18. Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, County Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by Boysie and family. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie. Also the Funeral can be viewed at 11am on Friday, 21st August, at www.maynoothparish.org.