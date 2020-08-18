Co Kildare Senator expresses frustration with new restrictions announced

A Co Kildare Senator expressed frustration that no mention was given to counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly in this evening's announcements by the Government and NPHET.

Senator Mark Wall said: "More questions than answers. No mention of Kildare /Laois / Offaly , what is happening for these counties?"

He said:"Is the Government going to set up the task force I and others called for , for our most vulnerable and older populations. They are suffering , they are the ones who have been following all guidance .

The advice is not to use public transport , how will our students get to school?"

Senator Wall said: "These new restrictions, are for three and half weeks , where does school reopening fit in.

How can we restrict indoor numbers to six and let 30+ children and teachers into classrooms.?

Are schools not reopening until after September 13.

I realise we have growing numbers of Covid, but this confusion will not help. We need leadership now more than ever. We need to support the mental health of those suffering because of this lockdown before it’s too late."