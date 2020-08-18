County Kildare company in shake up for environmental award

Nurney based company, Green Generation Ltd., is among the shortlisted finalists in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards 2020.

The annual awards recognise and reward excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector.

Two dozen applicants across eight categories have been shortlisted, with the winners to be selected by a VIP judging panel in the coming weeks. Winners will be named at the awards ceremony in mid-October.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions and for inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers.

Green Generation is a finalist in the Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy category. Green Generation is an excellent example of the circular economy working in practice.

The circular economy aims to eliminate waste.

Unsold food from Tesco supplies an anaerobic digester which creates from material broken down by bacteria.

The biogas produced is used to generate renewable electricity and some biogas is sold directly back to Tesco for use in their stores. The unused plastic food packaging is also recycled to make plastic products.

Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector with SEAI said: “This year, despite the obvious challenges the participants maintained their commitment and passion for sustainable energy and climate action. Each year we are blown away by the quality of entries to the SEAI energy awards and this year's no different.”

“We received 125 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the charge, reshaping communities and businesses, and inspiring all of us through their action.”

Half of the biogas produced by Green Generation is used to produce renewable electricity which is connected to the national grid. The rest is upgraded to “biomethane” which is used as a clean transport fuel injected into the natural gas grid.