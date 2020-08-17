A clear vision at Crowleys Opticians, Newbridge

Timing can be everything in business, and while the team at Crowleys Opticians pride themselves on clear vision, no one could see the global pandemic coming when they opened their new store in Newbridge, Co Kildare!

Last December, the family-run opticians opened their first venture outside of Munster, right in the heart of Newbridge at the Courtyard shopping centre. As store manager and Newbridge resident Grainne Maguire tells it, they got off to a flying start.

“We had invested a lot of time and energy into making our store look great, and filled it with the best of equipment and facilities. We built a store which brings top class eye care, with affordable and fashionable eye wear, to the people of Kildare and beyond.”

The shop is a fabulous space; fashionable and friendly, calm and contemporary. It has everything you’d expect from an optician, while also boasting a dedicated floor for kids, and one of the only sensory testing rooms in Ireland catering to a growing demand for visual processing appointments.

The team of locals working in Newbridge even got to celebrate their grand opening just before lockdown.

“At the end of February we welcomed the mayor and many other guests and we had a great night,” said Grainne. “You can imagine how excited we were to open our doors, and were very glad to see people from near and far begin to visit.”

So how did Grainne manage during the lockdown? “We made sure we stayed close to our team while our doors were closed. We also continued to provide a limited service to some of our customers — delivering emergency eye wear, and being available over the phone for advice.

“When you’re a busy business, you don’t often have time to sit down and talk about your how you do things, and how you could do things better.”

Grainne continues, “we used the time to talk about ways we could better serve our customers. We’re in the business of eye health and we care passionately about that. For example, we spent a lot of time honing our skills around children’s eye health — intervention at a young age is vital for kids, and it’s a speciality we’re particularly focused on.”

Now that business is slowly returning to normal, what next?

Back to school

“Fingers crossed the schools will return soon,” Grainne says, “and we’re beginning to see parents preparing for back to school — and we have the facilities to cater for this.

“We also have two brilliant optometrists Pamela Loughman and Dermot Kelly as part of the team so we’re ready to take of everyone’s eye health needs.”

The team are also rolling out their successful workplace testing service where they go onsite and provide free and full eye tests for organisations — so far a number large local businesses have brought this service to their workplace.

Find out more...

You can find out more about the team and their expertise at www.crowleysopticians.com, or phone 045 574 444. They’d be happy to see you in store right next to Bergin’s pharmacy in the heart of Newbridge.