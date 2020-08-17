KILDARE SHOPPERS BEWARE: Sweets recalled due to choking risk from additive

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall alert for Jelly Mini Cup Sweets.

The alert issued on Friday encompasses all batch codes and best before dates on the following products which originate in the Netherlands:

Pipo Cup Jelly;

Fruit Flavour Jelly Cup;

Mix Jelly Pudding;

Pipo TH Cup Jelly.

According to the FSAI: “The above jelly mini cup sweets are subject to recall, as they may cause a choking risk, due to the presence of certain gel-forming food additive ingredients. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in shops supplied with the implicated sweets.”

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers are asked to remove the implicated sweets from sale. They are also asked to display a point-of-sale recall notice in shops where they were sold.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated sweets and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated sweets.