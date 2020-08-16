LATEST: 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 21 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, according to this evening's figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, out of a total of 66 cases nationwide.

No new deaths were reported today.

There has now been ta total of 1,774 cases of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and 27,257 cases of the virus.

Of the cases notified today; 34 are men and 29 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; 12 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; three cases have been identified as community transmission. The remainder of these cases are still under investigation.

Of today's cases, 21 are in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, 6 in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools.

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that COVID-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”