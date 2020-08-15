LATEST: 81 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today - 200 nationally

Another 81 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, according to this evening's statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team. Two hundred were confirmed across the country. There is now a total of 27,191 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No deaths were reported today.

Of the cases notified today; 103 are men / 96 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age; 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 25 cases have been identified as community transmission.

56 cases are in Dublin, 81 in Kildare, 13 in Tipperary, 8 in Limerick, 6 Laois, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath and the rest of the 20 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Louth, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford, Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “This is the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May. We now have multiple clusters with secondary spread of disease and rising numbers of cases in many parts of the country. This is deeply concerning. NPHET will monitor this extremely closely over the coming days.”

“This virus is still out there and has not gone away. Covid-19 seeks to capitalise on complacency and is just waiting for the opportunity to spread. I am asking everyone, especially those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable, to limit your contacts, keep your distance from other people and take extra care to heed public health advice.”