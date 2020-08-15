Kildare publicans back #SupportNotSympathy campaign

Dozens of Kildare publicans have joined in a national social media campaign today to highlight the impact that the closure of pubs due to the Covid-19 crisis is having on their businesses, staff and future.

The campaign, with the #SupportNotSympathy hashtag, began trending this morning.

Pubs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have been especially hard hit due to the reimposing of restrictions in the three counties last week. Pubs which had been operating with food service can now serve only take-away food and beverages.

The campaign is asking people to take a photo outside a closed bar this Saturday and post it to social media, in a show of solidarity with affected owners.

In their posts many of the publicans have added a brief synopsis of how the closure of business is affecting their lives.