LATEST: 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 67 nationwide. There is now a total of 26,995 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 35 are men / 32 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age; 38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 16 cases have been identified as community transmission. Eighteen of the cases are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; "We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.”

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.”

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."