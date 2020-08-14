Irish Dog Foods in Naas in phased reopening after Covid-19 cluster shutdown
Reopening plans
Irish Dog Foods is based at the Naas Industrial Estate. Picture: Aishling Conway
Irish Dog Foods in Naas is preparing to reopen fully in a fortnight after it shut its doors due to a Covid-19 outbreak last month.
The company said in a statement this afternoon that, having stopped production on Saturday, July 15, following an outbreak of coronavirus at the pet food factory, it is making plans to return to full operations in two weeks time.
A phased reopening was agreed following a meeting between company management, the HSE’s multi-disciplinary outbreak control team and HSA representatives, last Tuesday, August 11. This process has already started, the company says.
The company was originally due to restart operations last Monday, August 10 - but decided to defer reopening and seek further guidance following the imposition of a further lockdown on Kildare, Laois and Offaly last Friday following virus outbreaks at meat plants.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on