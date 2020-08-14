Fancy a challenge? This €69,000 lakeside cottage set on four acres is brimming with potential

Described as an "old world mountain cottage" with lakeside views in Co. Sligo, this picturesque property in need of work is set on four acres and is currently on the market for €69,000.

Located deep in the Ox Mountains and surrounded by mature forestry, this is quaint cottage is in need of upgrade and modernisation.

The two-bedroom property consists of a small entrance porch, a bathroom comprising of bath, toilet and wash hand basin, a kitchenette area, and dining/living area with a solid fuel stove.

A loft area is accessible by stairs/ladder over the kitchenette area, suitable for storage or temporary sleep area. The sitting room boasts an open fireplace, and a bedroom off the sitting room.

Outside has a range of old fashioned sheds which could be upgraded for workshop/studio, all set on approx. four acres.

This cottage is a challenging project and not for the faint-hearted, but taking it on would be hugely rewarding for a new owner, once completed.

