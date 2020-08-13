TD expresses outrage that Minister for Health isn't at today's Dáil meeting

Outrage is being expressed online by a Sinn Féin TD that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is unable to attend today's meeting regarding meat factories and the lockdown of Co Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

TD Matt Carty, said: "Minister and senior officials refusing to attend the Dáil committee on Covid-19 - crazy stuff!!! Considering recent events and the fact that this is the only forum for democratic oversight within a six-week period, this is not good enough."