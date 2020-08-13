DoneDeal to stop sale of stolen dogs

DoneDeal have temporarily banned the sale of dogs on their website.

Over 6,700 Uplift members signed a petition to stop the sale of dogs on DoneDeal, after concerns that some animals being sold were stolen pets or bred on illegal puppy farms.

Michelle Byrne, Uplift campaigner, said:

“There’s a real risk that many of the animals being sold online are stolen from loving families, or feeding the market for illegal and cruel puppy farming. We’ve seen a huge rise in stolen pets and websites like DoneDeal need to do more to crack down on animal sales that could be illegal.”

“It’s great that the sale of dogs has been temporarily suspended. Now, it needs to become permanent. Thousands of Uplift members are behind this call.”

Uplift members will continue to campaign for the ban to become permanent.

