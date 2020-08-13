Intel construction worker in Leixlip tests positive for Covid-19

A construction worker working at the Intel plant in Leixlip has tested positive for Covid-19.

Building work is currently underway on a massive new manufacturing facility at Intel's campus in North Kildare.

In a statement, the company said that it had been informed by one of its construction contractors that an employee of theirs had felt ill over the weekend and had subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Te person is self-isolating and we wish them a speedy recovery. The company in question is conducting all of the necessary follow up in conjunction with public health authorities."