LATEST: Sharp drop in Kildare Covid-19 cases reported today

There has been a sharp drop in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Kildare, according to the latest figures reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

The HSPC has been notified of 35 new confirmed cases today, bringing the total in Ireland to 26,801. Of those, six were in Carlow and five in Clare. The HSPC has not broken down how many of the cases were in Kildare, but said that "the remaining 24 of the cases are in Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford."

This represents a significant drop in the number of Kildare cases. The county had 227 confirmed diagnoses out of a national tally of 562 between Tuesday of last week, August 4, and yesterday. 19 cases were reported in Kildare yesterday, Monday, August 10; 19 on Sunday, 110 on Saturday, 35 on Friday, 19 on Thursday, 10 on Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday.

Of the 35 cases confirmed nationwide today, 15 are men and 18 are women, 71% are under 45 years of age, 24 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and five cases have been identified as community transmission

There has been one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,773 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing Covid-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.

“We must remember that our focus as a society is on three national priorities - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-Covid health services and the reopening of our schools. Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep 2m distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the COVID Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort.”