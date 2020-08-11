Man arrested after €65,000 drugs and €50,000 cash seizure in Naas

A man, 26, is being detained at Naas Garda Station following the seizure of €65,000 worth of drugs and €50,000 worth of cash in Naas last Saturday, August 1.

Gardaí from the Naas District, supported by Kildare Divisional Drugs and Detective Units, the Criminal Assets Bureau and Armed Support Unit, conducted searches of three premises (two domestic premises and one commercial garage) in the Naas area this morning, Tuesday, August 11.

A 26-year-old male was arrested during the course of these searches and this man is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Documentation and a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb (pending analysis) was also seized.

This arrest and today's searches are part of investigations into the distribution of controlled drugs in the area and follow on from the search of an apartment complex in Naas on Saturday, August 1, where suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €50,000 (pending analysis), suspected cannabis herb to the value of €15,000 (pending analysis) and approximately €50,000 in cash, were seized.



Investigations are ongoing.