Irish Dog Foods in Naas, shut by Covid-19 cluster, will not now reopen on Monday

The Irish Dog Foods plant in Naas will not now reopen this Monday, the company said in a statement this morning.

The plant closed on Saturday, July 25, following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the factory. Over 50 cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers.

The company originally told the Leinster Leader/KildareNow last Friday that it would partially reopen on Monday, August 10, with additional Covid-19 awareness training for employees.

However, it changed track on Sunday, saying: "Following the Government decision on the evening of Friday 7 August to introduce a number of public health measures for Kildare, Offaly and Laois, we have deferred the phased re-opening pending further guidance from Government and its agencies."

It further added: "We have worked closely with the HSE and followed their advice at all times."

Outbreaks of Covid-19 have also been reported at meat processing plants O'Brien Fine Foods, Timahoe, and Kildare Chilling.