LATEST: 110 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare today

One hundred and ten new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 174. The county, along with Laois and Offaly, has been under lockdown since midnight last night to try combat the spike in coronavirus.

Clusters of the virus have been found in meat processing plants in Naas, Kildare town and Timahoe, along with the Eyre Powell direct provision centre in Newbridge.

Of today's 174 new cases, 124 are men/48 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; 112 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 5 cases have been identified as community transmission; 110 cases are located in Kildare, 27 in Dublin, 7 in Cork, 7 in Offaly, 6 in Meath and 17 are spread across 13 other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow).

There is now a total of 26,644 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died. There has now been a total of 1,772 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected. As I said last night, we are expecting significant numbers of cases to be reported over the coming days.

“Throughout this week, we have been testing all workers in facilities where outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified as well as close contacts of those people who have received Covidpositive results. Tonight’s figures are a reflection of these measures with 118 of these cases linked to the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

“Our priority now and our reason for recommending the proactive measures announced last night, is to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease.

“50 of tonight’s cases are located outside of these three counties and around the rest of the country. I once again ask everyone regardless of where you live in the country to take every precaution possible to help us control the spread of this disease and protect our most vulnerable. This means continuing to wash our hands, keeping two metres apart from one another, avoiding crowds, wearing face coverings where appropriate, covering our coughs and sneezes and downloading the Covid Tracker app.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “As outlined by the Acting Chief Medical Officer at the press conference last night, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population in Kildare, Laois and Offaly is worryingly high. While the national incidence stands at 16.3 per 100,000, in Kildare it stands at 130.3, in Laois it is 69.7 and in Offaly it is 89.8.

“Should these cases result in widespread transmission, it could undo a lot of the good work that we have done as a country so far to control the spread of this virus. The measures introduced by NPHET last night represent a proactive and proportionate response to the current situation in these counties”.