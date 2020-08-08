Kildare playgrounds, libraries remain open during new lockdown

Kildare County Council's offices, libraries and playgrounds will remain open during the two-week lockdown introduced last night in an effort to combat the recent spike of Covid-19 in the county.

According to KCC, council offices, including libraries, remain open. Access to Council services is by appointment only. To book an appointment please go onto the Council website at www.kildarecountycouncil.ie.

Kildare County Council outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks also remain open. Social distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e. remaining six feet or two meters from others and practicing respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.

The Kildare COVID-19 Community Call Helpline is available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. Contact details for the community support line are: Freephone 1800 300 174 or 045 980 202 or email covidsupport@kildarecoco.ie.