Newbridge bar looking forward to ' the day we can reopen'

A popular Newbridge pub, planning to reopen, next Monday, after several months of closure, says 'they are disappointed to say the least.'

A statement on social media from popular McDonnell's Bar, Newbridge, said: "We are disappointed to say the least however we will hopefully be open soon when it is safe to do so. It's been a long road so far but there is light at the end of the tunnel even with the newest setback. The main thing is to keep positive and make the best of this situation any way you can. We look forward to the day when we can re-open and welcome you all back because at the end of the day you are our extended family, and we miss you!"