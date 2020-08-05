Gardaí happy with overall good compliance from pubs operating as restaurants

Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána continue to enforce Public Health Regulations and find widespread compliance by licenced premises.

From Monday 27th July – Monday 3rd August, taking account of Bank Holiday Monday, An Garda Síochána found potential breaches of the health regulations and/or licencing laws on 24 occasions. The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Since the commencement of Operation Navigation on July 3, Gardaí conducting visits to licenced premises have found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations, with only a total of 105 found to be in breach. The cumulative total for last week up to the 26th July increased to 81 which is a weekly total of 24 new instances of premises found to be in breach up to the 3rd August. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "We are continuing to see high levels of compliance by licenced premises to the Public Health Regulations and this was especially evident across the bank holiday weekend. However, there are still a minority of licenced premises that are failing to adhere to the regulations. An Garda Síochána is asking that licensed premises and their customers continue to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community.”

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until the 10th August 2020, which set out certain penal provisions. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.