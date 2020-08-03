LATEST: 15 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Another 15 cases of Covid-19 were reported in County Kildare today. This brings to 73 the number of cases reported in the county since last Thursday.

Another 46 cases were confirmed nationwide today, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland to 26,208.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 27 are men/19 are women; 85% are under 45 years of age; 32 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 5 cases have been identified as community transmission; 15 cases are located in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 7 in Clare, 5 in Offaly and the remaining 11 are spread across nine other counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “The vast majority of young people in Ireland have followed public health advice and have made very significant sacrifices to protect themselves and others. People of all ages will occasionally slip up as they learn to live safely with this virus. We should not seek to attribute blame, but rather continue to encourage one another to build on and sustain the great efforts that we have all made to date.

“We continue to urge everyone to observe the safe behaviours that we recommend such as physical distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.