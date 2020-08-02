Man who died in Rathangan incident on Friday named locally as Roy Hopkins
Man arrested after incident
The scene at Glenaree, Rathangan, on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Aishling Conway/Leinster Leader/KildareNow
A man who died after an incident in Rathangan on Friday night has been named locally as Roy Hopkins, 34.
Mr Hopkins was from a large local family. He was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, just outside the town, shortly after 9pm on Friday evening, and later pronounced dead at Naas Hospital.
A man in his twenties is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in connection with the incident..
Gardai were yesterday investigating the scene along the canal bank at Glenaree where Mr Hopkins was found.
