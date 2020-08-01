LATEST: Eight new Covid-19 cases reported in Kildare today

A further 45 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The number of cases of Covid-19 in the country now stands at 26,109.

Eight of the cases notified today were located in County Kildare. Of today's cases nationally, 23 are men and 22 women; 77% are under 45 years of age. 18 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case.

Around 30% of the spike in cases reported on Thursday and Friday were attributed to County Kildare - 44 cases. The Irish Dog Foods plant in Naas closed temporarily last week due to an outbreak, and there was also a cluster of cases at the Eyre Powell direct provision centre in Newbridge.

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported today. The country's death toll from the virus stands at 1,763 people.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.

“Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home. Do not organise or attend house parties.

“Restaurants must enforce a limit of 50 people (including staff) on their premises at any one time. All workplaces should again review their procedures and protocols.

“Avoid congregated settings or environments where safety precautions are not in place. Wash your hands regularly, carry hand sanitizer and wear a face covering where appropriate. Ensure you isolate immediately if you experience any flu like symptoms.

“It is our individual action that will stop the spread.”