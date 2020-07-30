LATEST: 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today - 30% of national total

Twenty-six new cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Kildare cases account for 30% of the 85 cases in total reported across Ireland in figures released this evening.

That figure is a huge jump on the 14 cases which were notified in the previous 24 hours. The latest figures were as of midnight last night, Wednesday, July 24.

Of the cases notified today; 53 cases are men/32 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age; 26 cases are located in Kildare, 18 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, 9 in Laois, 7 in Limerick, 4 in Meath and the remainder are spread across seven other counties. 39% of today’s cases are associated with close contacts of a confirmed case and half are associated with outbreaks.

There is now a total of 26,027 confirmed cases in Ireland. The number of cases confirmed in Kildare as of July 27 (the latest date for which county breakdowns is available) was 1,541 - however, this figure did not include the cases notified in the last three days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died. There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to review Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly Covid-19 can remerge in our country.

“We are now at a crucial point in our response to Covid-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

“Covid-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks. We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus. We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE; “In order to maintain health services in areas outside of Covid-19, suppression of the disease in the community is paramount. By protecting yourself from the disease you are contributing to a patient’s ability to access other services. Protect our health service by following public health advice and stay safe from Covid-19.”