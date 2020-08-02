Junction box needed in Naas, Kildare County Council told
Roads
Kildare County Council's Aras Chill Dara headquarters
A call has been made for a yellow junction box to be provided on the Sallins Road, at the Mill Lane junction.
Drivers emerging from Mill Lane on the way to Naas town find it difficult to make the turn because of traffic volumes.
The Sallins Road is the busiest route in Naas. KCC said that this request will be assessed along with a number of other similar requests, in chronological order.
