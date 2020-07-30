The sun is coming to County Kildare today

The sun will make an appearance in County Kildare later today.

Met Eireann says it will be dry all today and sunny from the late afternoon onwards.

Read more County Kildare news

Outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times, especially in Connacht and Ulster with an isolated thundery burst possible. Drier weather will follow from the south as the morning progresses and some warm sunshine will develop by afternoon. The last of the rain will clear northern areas early this afternoon. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly breezes will be strong and gusty at times on coast.

Tonight will start off dry with some clear intervals. Rain will develop in the west around midnight and will slowly extend over the western half of the country overnight. It will be very mild with temperatures no lower than 13 to 15 degrees with a moderate to fresh south to southeast breezes that will be strong at times along Atlantic coasts.