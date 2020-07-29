Revamped Junction 14 in Monasterevin now fully open with Chopped; Zambrero, Subway and Gino's Gelato

The Junction 14 Mayfield service station and food court in Monasterevin reopened fully today after a building project which lasted for a year was completed.

Chopped, Zambrero, Subway and Gino's Gelato have joined Supermacs, Papa John's, Insomina Coffee and Mayfield Fayre at the location, to feed hungry travellers who need a stop off on the M7.

The redevelopment also features more parking, seating and a children's play area. The service station, which is owned by Monasterevin-based Lidon Group, has been in operation for nine years, and the remodelling of the facility represents a significant expansion. The Covid-19 restrictions halted the redevelopment temporarily, but builders were back on site as soon as the restrictions eased.

Director Donal Fitzpatrick said that it is great to see the redevelopment finally being unveiled at Junction 14 Mayfield. “Our big challenge over recent years was space, and coincidentally, in 2020, space has become premium following on from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are fortunate now that Junction 14 Mayfield has ample space to allow for social distancing throughout the entire site.”

“As well as being able to offer customer a very wide choice of their favourite food brands, we can guarantee that every precaution has been taken to ensure their safety, from distancing to hygiene standards” he added.

Junction 14 will see its seating area, car park and full brand suite operating at full capacity from Thursday of this week, and the team look forward to welcoming customers from near and far to the new and improved Motorway Services site.