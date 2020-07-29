Irish Dog Foods in Naas closes due to Covid-19 outbreak - deep clean underway

The Irish Dog Foods plant in Naas has shut its doors temporarily due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among its workers.

The individuals concerned are self-isolating, and a deep clean is being carried out on the premises at the Naas Industrial Estate.

The company would not be drawn on how many employees were affected, or when the factory will reopen.

In a statement to the Leinster Leader/KildareNow, Irish Dog Foods said that it had been informed that a number of its Naas employees have tested positive for Covid-19, and they remain in contact with the affected employees.

"We are working closely with the the HSE and will continue to follow their advice at all times in how we manage this issue. In consultation with the HSE, we have closed the facility in question to enable a deep cleaning to be carried out.

"Staff well-being and safety is paramount for our company and we have a full range of measures in place including appropriate PPE, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, social distancing measures, temperature screening and regular staff health and hygiene training and communications to help combat the virus."

Irish Dog Foods makes own-label and branded petfood for supermarkets, pet retailers, wholesalers and discounters. It exports to 54 countries, according to Enterprise Ireland. It has five facilities, with its headquarters in Kildare.

It is part of the Queally Group, whose other companies also include Dawn Farm Foods and Glenpatrick Spring Water.