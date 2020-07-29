Prosperous gets 12 new social houses

Kildare County Council says that 104 new social houses have been provided since April this year.

12 new homes were handed over in Prosperous yesterday.

The Prosperous houses were delivered under the Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness, which sets out the Government’s aim to deliver homes, accelerate the provision of social housing, and address the needs of homeless people and families in emergency accommodation.

Cllr Mark Stafford, Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council, welcomed the delivery of the houses and wished the residents good luck in their new homes.

The housing scheme comprises a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed A-Rated properties, that have been allocated to families and individuals on the Council’s social housing list.

A number of other housing projects are underway and are progressing despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

A statement by Kildare County Council said: "While Kildare County Council is confident of meeting its targets for the provision of social and affordable housing as set out by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage, demand for social and affordable housing continues to increase."