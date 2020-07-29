Gardaí make shocking discovery after stopping speeding driver

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí make shocking discovery after stopping speeding driver

Gardaí have discovered a driver disqualified almost a decade ago speeding on an Irish road.

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit observed the vehicle driving 143kph in a 120kph zone before pulling them in.

It transpired that the driver had been disqualified eight years ago when their details were checked on the mobility app.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested.