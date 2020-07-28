A dry sometimes sunny day for County Kildare

A mainly dry day with some sunny spells is in store for County Kildare today.

The showers will be mainly in Connacht and Ulster, says Met Eireann. They'll be isolated elsewhere with much of the east and south staying dry. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh. gusty northwest breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells and perhaps a few light showers in northern areas. Cloud will thicken in the southwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.