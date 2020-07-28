Deaths in Co Kildare - July 28, 2020

Gerard (Gerry) Kelly, Straffan / Artane, Dublin

July 24. Suddenly at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving son Conor, daughter Clodagh, brothers Brendan, Martin and Andrew, sisters Sheila, Teresa, Liz, Carmel, Maria, Bernie and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral mass for family and close friends will take place. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, Co. Kildare on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am to St.Brigid's Church, Straffan arriving for 11:00am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting condolences below. Gerard's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am at www.celstra.ie.

John Martin, Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare

July 27. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Charlotte (Dotie), family Ronald, Glynis, Lucinda, John, Nigel and Mervyn, brother, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends. You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Donations If Desired To The Respiratory Unit Peamount Hospital. House strictly private pleasevFuneral Arrangements Later

John Wilson, Broadfield View, Naas, Kildare / Dublin 12

Formerly of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh and St. Patrick's Road, Greenhills. After a short illness in the tender care of the staff of the Maple Ward in Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Breda and father of Elaine, Tanya, Stephen and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Marc, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren Liam, Seán, Caoimhe, James, Olivia and Kate, brother Paddy, sisters Marie, Bernie and Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view John's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Thursday at 10 am via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Tallaght University Hospital Foundation at https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate